The White Lotus season 2: Survivor alums Angelina, Kara appear

For those who know The White Lotus creator Mike White rather well, then you know he was a part of Survivor: David vs. Goliath in the past. The appearance left such a mark on him that he even referenced it during his recent Emmys acceptance speech.

Also, he clearly made some friends for life, and two of them actually showed up at the start of the premiere! If the two women Daphne (Meghann Fahy) were speaking to looked or sounded familiar, it’s because they were Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay, who were both a part of that season of the CBS show. Both of them made it extremely far in the season alongside Mike, who ended up finishing in second place.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, White confirmed that those are the only Survivor cameos you will be seeing this season, but this was a really fun little nod for those paying attention! Angelina and Kara’s role was mostly to establish that Daphne was about to depart the resort at the same time in which they were arriving … and we imagine that their vacation is about to get off to a super-weird start. Remember that Daphne discovered those dead bodies in the ocean!

Who knows if there will be some other Survivor cameos in future seasons? If not, we can at least say this with some measure of confidence: White will certainly include references to The White Lotus season 1 throughout this go-around. We’ve already seen that in the form of Tanya and Greg staying at the hotel in Sicily, and who knows what other mentions to other people we could see or hear about? We wouldn’t be shocked if Armond is mentioned at some point.

