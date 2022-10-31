The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: New progress report!

If you are excited to see The Morning Show season 3 premiere on Apple TV+ at some point next year, we have good news!

For everyone who is curious as to where the drama series is in production right now, it feels fair to say right about halfway. Weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram that they were getting close to the halfway point in the season; now, we have to assume that the show is more or less there.

As for what that means, here’s the easy answer we can hand over: Filming should be wrapped at some point in the winter! That means that there is a good chance for a spring 2023 launch, though we’d anticipate it being later in the spring than in the early going. Think somewhere between April and June; if it is the latter, that would mean that season 3 would be eligible for the Emmys in 2024 as opposed to next year.

While we’ve seen some exciting headlines for season 3 including the return of Julianna Margulies and also the return of Jon Hamm, we’ve also seen Apple do their best to keep as many different parts of the story secret as possible. Clearly, they want to preserve whatever element of surprise they can and this far out, we don’t blame them. If this season is like the first couple, we imagine that there’s going to be some great character stuff for Alex and Bradley mixed in with storylines that reflect what is going on in the world right now.

In general, we tend to think that the producers (including a new showrunner) will do their best to make this season worth the wait; Apple will likely invest a good bit in promoting it also. Remember, after all, that it remains one of their most important programs.

