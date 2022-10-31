Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS with season 2 episode 7?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve had a nice run of installments to kick off this season, it of course makes sense to want more. That’s just natural once we start getting into the habit of watching a show week after week.

Now, we do have to present the bad news: There is no new episode tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. For the first time this season, the Vanessa Lachey drama has a week off, and we tend to think that this is due to it being Halloween. If there is a silver lining here, it’s that there are still episodes coming this fall, beginning on Monday, November 14. (The reasoning for the November 7 hiatus is a little bit unclear, but we tend to think it is tied somehow to midterm elections.)

So what do we know about the next episode at present? We recognize fully that we are a little ways away from it coming on the air and because of that, CBS hasn’t released that much on what lies ahead. What we know here is that the title is “Vanishing Act,” and this story is going to be about a case that turns out to be more than meets the eye.

Below, you can see the full season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

“Vanishing Act” – When the mother of a young boy goes missing, the NCIS team sets out to find her and learns they aren’t the only ones searching for her, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Nov. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Watching live is still the most important measurement that networks like CBS look for, especially if you’ve got a Nielsen box. If you want to see NCIS: Hawaii stick around for many more seasons, seeing the show when it’s on is the #1 way to do just that.

