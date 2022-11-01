Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, week 7?

Who was eliminated tonight on Dancing with the Stars 31? Of course, Halloween had the potential to mean a scary exit from the competition!

Going into the show, it really felt like an either-or situation for Trevor Donovan / Vinny Guadagnino. In the case of the former, we had someone who has been in danger a couple of times already. Meanwhile, the latter is the worst technical dancer left in the competition. Beyond those two, it would take two really strong dancers being in the bottom to take someone else go. We’ve been a little worried about Heidi D’Amelio, just because we don’t think she’s got the voting block on the same size as some of the other people who are left.

Of course, one of the joys of Dancing with the Stars is that it can shock you at any given moment; make no mistake, we were fully aware of the possibility of that before we even got into the live show tonight. The one way Halloween could throw more variance into the results is that there may be fewer people watching and/or voting than we’ve seen more of the season, a consequence of people doing some other things.

The elimination – After watching the solo routines, the easy guess was that it would be Vinny’s time to go. However, that didn’t happen! Instead, we were left with a pretty shocking bottom two of Heidi D’Amelio and Jordin Sparks … and Jordin went out? This was shocking. While we didn’t think she would leave, she was certainly someone we thought would be around a while longer. Also, Heidi has been in the bottom two before, and we just don’t think she’s long for the show over the course of the next few weeks.

