The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9: Cliffhanger ahead?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, and obviously this one will be critical. Just consider where things stand right now! There are only two episodes left in this season and after that, there is only one season left. We are building towards some huge stuff, especially with the raid potentially coming in Gilead by the Americans.

Given that episode 8 ended in such a joyous way for June Osborne, we can’t help but worry that there are some dark times coming around the corner. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: Is there a much darker ending coming with episode 9? Is a cliffhanger around the corner that will set the stage for the finale? If there is one piece of advice we’d hand down right now, it is to prepare for just about anything.

Ultimately, we know that so much of The Handmaid’s Tale is a story of high stakes. It is one of the reasons why we’re so invested in June’s journey! We want to believe that Hannah will be okay and reunited with her parents, but it’s hard to imagine episode 9 ending in a way where everything is pleasant and optimistic. We foresee at least one more big challenge or unexpected twist for now, but then maybe a little more hope in the finale.

The best-case scenario in our mind is season 5 ending with Hannah being reunited with her parents, and then the final season transitions into an all-out battle versus Gilead with Elisabeth Moss’ character leading the charge. Yet, there’s a reason why we label this best-case: This is a show where a ton of dark stuff does happen and we gotta be prepared for some of that at just about every turn.

