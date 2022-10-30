American Horror Story: NYC episode 5 spoilers: True motives?

Wednesday night is going to bring American Horror Story: NYC episodes 5 and 6 to FX, and there is clearly a lot we still have to learn.

What’s the most important thing right now? We consider that rather simple: How to stop the killings going on in the Big Apple. This is something that Patrick should be desperate to stop, but of course he, Gino, and others still have to work to bring attention to what is going on. That’s been a huge undercurrent to this season so far, and we don’t think it’s going to stop being a problem right away in episode 5.

Of course, we as viewers know at the moment that one of the big villains in this show is Whiteley, who is clearly a serial killer. He may not have murdered Gino, but he did lock him up in a morgue. Meanwhile, he has killed some other people … but why?

According to the synopsis for episode 5 (titled “Bad Fortune”), “the city’s most dangerous resident reveals his true motives.” Is this Whiteley? We tend to think so, mostly because we have a hard time believing that Big Daddy is actually still alive. Just consider what we’ve seen from him so far! There really isn’t that much evidence at the moment that he is anything other than a spirit, a symbol of pain, shame, or some other emotion that Ryan Murphy and the writers are currently trying to project.

Understanding why Whiteley is doing some of what he is could be key to setting up the end of this season. What is curious is that we already know so much about him, and we’re less than halfway through the season! What is the mystery going to be from here?

