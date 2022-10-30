Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How potential future plays role

Throughout the long wait for Ted Lasso season 3 to arrive, we know there have been questions all about the long-term future. Is season 3 going to be the final one? Or, is there still hope for something more?

We should start off here by saying what we have for a good while: Our expectations for the time being is that season 3 will be the final one at Apple TV+. We’ve yet to hear a single thing from anyone involved that makes us think otherwise. Jason Sudeikis seems to be the person in control of this, and his focus is making sure the story as it currently stands gets a fitting end. We 100% get that, since you don’t want to look too far to the future when you’ve got so much going on in the present. There’s been a specific arc for Ted Lasso from the beginning that has been meant to last a good three years.

So is all of this uncertainty actually impacting when season 3 is coming out? Not directly. The only argument you can make for it as a factor is that a lot of the re-writes and delays for this season have been tied to wanting to make it perfect — potentially with the thought that this is the final season. We don’t think that Apple is keeping season 3 on hold because they know there’s nothing more on the other side. Filming is still going on for the show in the UK, and there’s no way for them to premiere this show until production is complete.

Given how long of a break it’s been already since season 2, plus the fact that season 3 was originally going to air this fall, we very-much believe that the streaming service is going to bring this show back as soon as the episodes are ready. Unfortunately, that may not happen until late winter or early spring at the earliest.

