The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 promo: Last before finale

Next week you’re going to see The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 arrive on AMC+, and it feels fair to call this huge. After all, there are only TWO episodes left until the show is done, and we have a lot of questions all about if this story can be properly wrapped up.

In a way, this feels so strange. We’ve known for a long time now that season 11 would be the final one and yet, we still wish that we had some more time here. Think about it like this: There are only two episodes left to try and overthrow Milton and to cause a massive shakeup within the Commonwealth. There’s a potential military onslaught, but is a change for Mercer a good thing for a lot of our heroes? We had a great moment for Maggie in episode 22, but there is still a chance for tragedy elsewhere.

In these final episodes, this show has to tie up the Commonwealth story, potentially set up two separate spin-offs, give closure to a lot of characters we may never see again, and then also potentially give an Easter egg or two for everyone excited for the Rick Grimes limited series down the road. Originally, those were planned out to be movies, but things have changed over the course of the past year.

In some ways, we just wonder at this point how much closure this show will even try to provide. The presence of the spin-offs may make it feel less necessary. Also, we’re not even sure how much closure is possible within a world like this. We know already that there’s never been that much of an interest in curing the zombie apocalypse in either the comics or this show; this is meant to just be a world that keeps on going.

