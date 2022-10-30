Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/30?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We recognize that the series was off the air last week due to the House of the Dragon finale, but the schedule is a little bit different tonight.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news now: You will have a chance to see the late-night show on the air. Per the official network schedule, the latest episode of Oliver’s show is going to air at 11:03 p.m. Eastern, so just a few minutes later than what we’re used to. The reason for that is due to the premiere of The White Lotus running slightly over an hour. Oliver’s show is currently slated to run for 37 minutes, so our hope is that you’re going to see a lot of good stuff crammed into that time.

There is one other thing to consider here also: We’re getting close to the end of this season. That’s not something that we necessarily want to admit, but it certainly remains the case. Usually this show goes off in November, and we’re anticipating that at this point.

So what will the focus be for tonight’s installment? Given where we are right now in the political climate, we wouldn’t be shocked if a huge chunk of it is tied somewhat to midterm elections. Those are just over a week away and while we don’t expect it to be a sole focus, we imagine that it could be at least a part of the overall picture. The same goes for the recent takeover at Twitter, or what has been going on when it comes to UK politics as of late. It’s important to remember that for a lot of American viewers, they learn more about this world from Last Week Tonight than almost any other content that they regularly consume.

