BMF season 2 premiere date: The search for specifics

At this point, it’s pretty darn clear that a LOT of people are going to want a BMF season 2 premiere date over at Starz. After all, there is a ton to consider here! The BMF Documentary is now on the air, there is no version of the Power franchise on, and in general we know that it’s been a long time since season 1 arrived on the network.

So are some more specifics coming soon on season 2? We tend to think so, but finding out specifics is not always the easiest thing in the world to do. The first thing to be aware of is that Starz can go by the beat of their own drum with this, and they won’t be influenced all that much by demand. That is, after all, always going to be there. They’ve already indicated to people that season 2 is coming in January, so they have already given out an approximate date to get people excited.

If we had to speculate on some specifics at the moment, we would suggest that come the end of next month, there would be a more specific date handed down. After all, it’d make ZERO sense for the network to wait any longer than this. Why do that? The only reason we could think of is that you want to announce a premiere date at the same time as the documentary’s finale, but we tend to think the earlier you can get more info out there, the better.

In particular, we do tend to think that season 2 is going to be well worth the wait, and it’s also something that the network has to be eager to get out there. Consider how successful season 1 was! January is also a good time for it to start given that with cooler temperatures outside, more and more people are going to be looking for an escape. With that comes the desire to settle in and check out a few shows.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to BMF right now

What are you the most excited about when it comes to BMF season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







