Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: The premiere date wait

We know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 is coming to Starz at some point in the future. It’s mostly a question of when. Just how long will we be waiting to see MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, and the rest of the cast back on the air?

Well, we should start off this article by being fairly realistic with our expectations: At the very lead, it feels like we’re a solid eight months away from seeing more of this particular show. As a matter of fact, it could be even longer.

The good news that we have to report right now is that production is already underway on new episodes and it has been for a while. This series always tends to be wrapped up a long time before it comes back on the air. Unfortunately, the problem comes in trying to find a solid place in the network’s schedule. Remember that there are still seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, BMF, and Power Book IV: Force to air, and that’s without even getting into non-50 Cent shows — and there are plenty of those still on the schedule as well. We have a long way to go, and we hope that you are prepared for all of that.

As a matter of fact, there is a chance that Raising Kanan season 3 may not even air until fall, especially when you consider how some other stuff is being pushed back a little bit on the schedule. (Remember, we don’t even have a date for Ghost season 3 yet, and last year in came out in November.) Let’s be clear in that this is not something we want; however, it’s better to be prepared for all possible situations far in advance.

