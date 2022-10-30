The Boys season 4 premiere date: When to expect big push

The Boys season 4 is coming to Amazon Prime at some point … but it’s not going to be anytime soon. The superhero satire is currently in production on new episodes, but if you followed along the first three seasons, you know already what that means. Even once production is over, there is SO much work that still needs to be done in between editing, scoring, and adding in ALL of the special effects.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: There is a reason why this show will probably not be on the air until we get around to either very late in 2023 or early 2024, though the latter is a little more likely.

There’s no denying that a length of this magnitude is going to be pretty unbearable, but we tend to think that one thing will make it a little easier: Prime Video’s knack for promoting this universe. Think in terms of behind-the-scenes videos, teases, trailers, and a whole new spin-off in the form of Gen V.

We don’t want to spend a whole lot of time here discussing Gen V, mostly because that is its own separate beast that there will be time to dive more into later. What we do want to think is that come late next summer or in the early fall, we will start to see the push for season 4 begin in earnest. (Before then, we’re likely to get a few teases here and there.) Amazon announced the season 3 premiere date pretty far in advance compared to other shows, and absolutely we expect for that to happen again. A trailer will probably come a little closer to the premiere but remember that with a show like this, that’s not the only thing they tend to release.

