East New York season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Court on the Street’

Next week on CBS, you’re going to see East New York season 1 episode 6 on the air — and it will be back in its “normal” timeslot. (Of course, it will be delayed in many markets due to the NFL, so be prepared for that in advance.) It’s going to be preceded by an episode of FBI so if you see that, don’t fret — it is being planned far in advance.

As for what lies ahead story-wise, you’re going to get a story titled “Court on the Street” that could be big for Yenko. Given how fantastic Richard Kind is at just about everything, we’re all for a storyline that gives his character a spotlight. We’re also early enough in the season right now that there is still plenty of time to learn more about him. (Also, remember that East New York has already been given a full-season order; that means there’s a lot of big stuff on the way.)

For a few details about this particular episode, including some of the side plots, go ahead and see the full season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Court on the Street” – When a child goes missing, Haywood encourages Yenko to use his connection to a witness in the race to locate the young boy. Also, Chief Suarez lands in hot water after an arrest goes viral, and Sandeford unexpectedly crosses paths with an ex-girlfriend while on the job, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Nov. 6 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Ultimately, November is going to be a big opportunity for this show — it’s a chance for the writers to really spotlight some characters and for the series to either maintain or grow its audience. It can be tough for new shows to keep that momentum, but we’ll see what happens here in the next few weeks.

