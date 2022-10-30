Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight over on the Paramount Network? There’s a good chance you know already that there is a TON of great stuff ahead for Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast. There’s an epic trailer out there suggesting that John will be Governor, but also that won’t stop the storms that are currently swirling around the ranch.

Of course, we’re at the point now where we just want more episodes ASAP; it’s just not going to happen tonight. We’ve got a little bit of a wait to go until the premiere … but it’s at least manageable at this point.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Yellowstone premiere is coming on November 13 (just two weeks!) — and we know already that the network is going to give us a LOT to make up for lost time. You’re going to be getting two episodes back to back on premiere tonight, and that could stretch longer than two hours. The specific run time of the premiere has not been revealed as of yet, but we know that the premiere event last year was far longer than 120 minutes. It actually felt like you were watching a full-length movie!

Over the next week or so, we anticipate a couple of different things. For starters, we should have a chance to get the run time for the premiere. Beyond just that, we also think we’ll have an opportunity to get a few more official details about these episodes. While we’re not expecting some sort of extremely long description here, a short synopsis would help to set the table for what lies ahead.

At this point, we will take whatever we can about this show and its big return.

