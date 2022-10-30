Succession season 4 premiere date: Another tease coming?

After last week’s big reveal, could something more on Succession season 4 be coming later tonight, including a premiere date? Given that this is the premiere of The White Lotus on HBO, it makes sense to think the network would show off something.

Of course, with that being said, there’s no guarantee it will be something tied to the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series. As a matter of fact, it feels pretty unlikely that it would be.

One thing that is important to remember right now is pretty simple: HBO is not the sort of network that tends to give a lot away when it comes to big reveals all at once. They will give a teaser, and then wait another month or two before they share something more. With Succession season 4, we’d honestly be surprised at this point if we see something more before December at the earliest. We’ve seen a little bit of Logan-centric footage and got confirmation about a spring 2023 premiere date. Given that we are still so many months from the show coming back, why would they share something more at the moment?

If we had to wager a guess here, the thing that the network will probably be more eager to highlight right now is the upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us or Perry Mason, given that we firmly expect both of these shows to be on the air in the winter. (With Perry Mason in particular, we’ve already got confirmation that season 4 is coming in February — we may just have to wait a little bit longer on a date.)

No matter when we see the world of Waystar Royco back on the small screen, we’ve got a feeling it will be worth the wait.

