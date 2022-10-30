Is House of the Dragon new tonight on HBO? Are we going to see more of Rhaenyra and Alicent in the near future?

Based on how this past episode “The Black Queen” concluded, we tend to think that there’s the potential for a LOT of dramatic stuff moving forward. After all, we have basically arrived now to the Dance of Dragons from Fire & Blood, and that is going to be a pivotal time of war between multiple factions. Lucerys is not going to be the only prominent character to die — it’s just put it that way.

Now, we of course have to share the bad news: There is no House of the Dragon episode airing tonight. Not only that, there won’t be one for the next year. Last week was the season 1 finale, and HBO has already come out and said that season 2 will not be premiering until we get around to 2024. What’s the reason for that? Let’s just say that the final seasons of Game of Thrones raised the bar when it comes to both ambition and having a hefty price tag. That means more post-production and longer windows between seasons. It takes time to digitally render some of these dragons!

So while we could be waiting a substantial amount of time to see Emma D’Arcy and the rest of the cast back, we’re sure HBO will hand out some teasers here and there — especially once production starts up next year. We’re also hoping that we will hear more about some other prequels or spin-offs; the Jon Snow series is the one with the most attention, but there are other ideas currently in development, as well.

