Too Hot to Handle season 4 premiere date: Is news almost here?

Are we on the cusp of getting more news, finally, when it comes to Too Hot to Handle season 4 over on Netflix? It sure seems like it, and for a few different reasons!

For starters, remember this simple fact: Netflix reality shows don’t typically take substantially long breaks between seasons. This is not like Stranger Things, The Witcher, or any of those programs. Too Hot to Handle, like most other reality dating shows, has a relatively-simple shoot and a not-that-overwhelming post-production window. It can be turned around without anywhere near the same amount of work as some of its scripted counterpart. Technically, there could be more than one season a year every year, but we don’t think it’s a good idea to dilute your brand all that much. This is one of the reasons why it has been ten months already since season 3 first premiered.

Now, when you consider the fact that season 4 was first ordered back in February, you gotta think that news for season 4 is coming soon, right? Last year, the season 3 premiere date was confirmed in mid-December, and something similar could happen here.

At the end of the day, a winter start for this particular show just makes sense. When everyone is sitting inside dealing with the cold weather, isn’t it quite nice to escape somewhere warm and tropical? We tend to think so, and this show provides plenty of comedy at the same time. The premise of it is so fundamentally simple and yet, it works because of the contestants’ inability to keep their hands off each other! We mostly just wonder if the cast this time around is going to know that they are a part of going into it.

