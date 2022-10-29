And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: When to expect news

Even though And Just Like That season 2 is currently in production, there’s something simple we should tell you now: It’s not premiering anytime soon.

So what can we say right now? It’s rather simple. First and foremost, we’re going to be stuck waiting until the summer most likely to see the Sex and the City sequel back. It takes time to make a show like this, let alone get all of the episodes properly edited and prepared! It’d be great obviously to see the show back before that, but the priority here has to be to maintain quality at all costs, however difficult that may end up being.

For the sake of this article, the big thing we actually want to get into is simply this: When will an exact date be announced? How long will we be waiting for that? One of the things that we’ve seen over the years is that HBO / HBO Max tend to give their shows at least a month and a half of promotion, if not more, prior to them coming on the air. With this in mind, we tend to think that we’ll get a season 2 premiere date at some point in the spring. That could be accompanied by either a teaser or a trailer; they may slowly release some content over a period of time here.

In the end, we do expect And Just Like That to bring back a lot of the content (and nostalgia) that you liked from the first season … plus a few polarizing elements. While you should expect to see Kim Cattrall as Samantha, John Corbett is going to be returning as Aidan! He wasn’t in season 1, but is a huge part of this universe.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

