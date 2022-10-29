Magnum PI season 5: The questions we still have

As you prepare for Magnum PI season 5 to premiere on NBC, what sort of big questions are still lingering? Even though we’re over a month into production at this point, there are still many. Most of them are tied to the show’s new network and some of their plans, which they are holding close to the vest for now.

Nonetheless, we thought today would be a great opportunity to dive a little bit further into all of this! Think of this as a great way to better set the table for some of the big news coming up (hopefully) within the near future.

When will it premiere? This one feels pretty obvious, no? This is the question that a LOT of us still have, and we hope that there will be some more information out there in the next few weeks. If NBC announces their midseason premiere dates as they have in the past, there is hope.

What will be in the first promo? – We’re super-curious to see how NBC pushes this show. Will they go with a straight-on nostalgia play for fans of the original, or make it action-focused? Or, will they include some stories from the first four seasons to try to lure in people who watched on CBS?

How long will this promo be? – We’re hoping that they offer up at least thirty seconds of footage. It’d be great to get a minute-long trailer, but that’s the sort of thing we really only get from brand-new shows. NBC may not treat Magnum PI in this sort of way.

Where will it stream? – The question about the full streaming catalogue has remained a mystery for the past several months, and that’s even more frustrating since we believe that this is really the key to long-term success here. Shows like The Rookie and The Blacklist really sustain themselves based on this nowadays. Peacock could be a viable option, but it’s also far from the only one.

What will the future be beyond season 6? – We won’t have an answer to that for a long time, most likely. Of course, the show getting off to a great ratings start in season 5 could go a long way…

What big questions do you have entering Magnum PI season 5?

What big questions do you have entering Magnum PI season 5?

