Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6 spoilers: Early hiatus ahead?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6 is coming on ABC on Thursday, November 10, and this story could take you by surprise. A part of that could be due to what you see in the story; another part could be the fact that this is the last installment before a major hiatus.

Why is the “fall finale event” for the medical drama coming so soon? It feels a little strange since there is SO much of the story to come, but we do have a theory behind it. It’s been well-reported that Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show as an on-screen presence following episode 8, and we do think that ABC didn’t want to start off the new year with the actress already gone. This could ensure people at least continue watching moving into 2023 and they will tackle Meredith’s absence a little later down the road. (Remember, Pompeo will still remain the show’s narrator, in addition to an executive producer.)

To get a few more details all about this story, go ahead and check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Thunderstruck” – On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan. The attending surgeons and interns work together to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. Meanwhile, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and complications from the storm arise on the fall finale event of “Grey’s Anatomy” THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.

The “life-changing news” mentioned here could be tied to Meredith. It does feel like her exit right now is very tied to Zola, who is dealing with a great deal of anxiety and needs as many resources at her disposal as possible. Her mom has already indicated that they could move out of Seattle if that means the best education they can find, potentially setting the stage for an eventual exit.

