Are we on the cusp of getting some news on a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date this weekend? On paper, you can argue that it makes some sense.

How so? Well, think about it like this. The most-recent season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan just wrapped up, so there is some inevitable enthusiasm to see what’s coming up next in the franchise. Starz has also kept us all waiting for a LONG time. At this time last year, we knew a reasonable amount about Ghost leading into season 2, which premiered in late November. There is almost a 0% chance of season 3 starting at this point. Heck, the odds aren’t that great of it premiering in 2022 at all.

In the end, we sadly think it is pretty unlikely that we’re going to be getting any news at all about Ghost this weekend, even if Starz has yet to say anything about the franchise’s future. We’re just still too far away. We suppose that the new season could premiere anywhere from late December until March, but we tend to think it’ll be closer to the latter at this point. At the very least, it is hard to envision it back before BMF season 2, which has already been announced and set up for a January premiere. Why would the network announce a show coming out before this one at this point? The timing just doesn’t make sense.

We just how that Power Book II: Ghost is worth the wait here. In between what happened to Mecca and the shocking death of Zeke Cross, it does feel like the storytelling momentum is there for this to be a pretty-darn crazy chapter of Tariq St. Patrick’s life. To think, so much of it has been crazy already…

Do you think that we’ll get more Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date news this weekend?

