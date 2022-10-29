Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4: That Danny & Baez moment…

Tonight’s Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 offered up opportunities to see a few different things. Take, for starters, Danny going undercover for a case, wearing an outfit that looked straight out of Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids on the Block.

The one thing that was just as fun seeing that? Watching Danny and Baez compliment each other after the fact! Was there something flirty about the scene, or was it just the two being playful as friends?

At this point, we do think that the writers are pretty self-aware of the Danny / Baez fandom that exists out there, and we do think they like to have some fun with them here and there. While the producers have come out in the past saying that they aren’t planning on telling a romantic story arc for the two, who says this stays the case forever? Or, who says they couldn’t be endgame in a series finale? We don’t necessarily think that there’s a real rush to have another romance on-screen right now with Jamie and Eddie getting that screen time, but there could still be many more seasons. We don’t think the writers have to limit themselves to anything down the road.

For the time being, let’s just say this: The Danny & Baez content in this episode was great, and we wouldn’t be mad if there was a LOT more of stuff in this vein down the road.

Meanwhile…

for Jamie, he faced one of his biggest challenges yet as a field intelligence sergeant: Trying to find the right cop to join his squad. He found one, but ironically it was someone who didn’t even seem interested. After all, he spent most of the episode

