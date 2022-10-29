Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Why January 2024 makes sense

We know that the Euphoria season 3 premiere date is still a long ways off; as a matter of fact, we doubt it’s coming for another year.

HBO does tend to be cagey with premiere dates this far out, and for good reason. One of the last things that they ever want to do is give people false expectations of when a show could be coming out. Instead, they’ll let production progress and then figure things out down the road.

With Euphoria, production on the new season has yet to even begin! Nonetheless, there is evidence that it is coming in 2024 and we tend to think January makes all the sense in the world … and for a few simple reasons.

1. Consider the past – Think for a moment here about what Euphoria season 2 managed to do back in the winter of this year. It became easily one of HBO’s most-popular properties ever, especially in terms of streaming. Why deviate from something that worked?

2. Production realities – If filming does start up in the first several months of 2023, the show should be ready at about this time. While there is a lot of visual post-production work required to achieve Sam Levinson’s vision, these seasons aren’t super-long; we like to think that helps on some level.

3. Season 2 of House of the Dragon may not be ready yet – However long a post-production window that Euphoria has, the Game of Thrones prequel’s is even longer. We don’t think it will be ready until at least the spring.

4. Viewer interest – While some shows can handle super-long layoffs, we don’t think there’s much benefit in making people wait longer than two years. There is going to be a lot of impatience for season 3 by the time we get around to next summer. The longer you wait past the winter, the harder it could be to get some fans back.

Do you think January 2024 makes sense for Euphoria season 3?

