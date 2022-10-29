The White Lotus season 2 spoilers: Is there another dead body?

From the very beginning of The White Lotus season 1, there was one thing we knew about the story: Someone was dead. As it turns out, said dead person was hotel manager Armond.

(For the record, the character’s death and everything that proceeded it has to be considered one of the most horrifying and bizarre sequences we’ve ever seen — the bar is set HIGH for the finale this time around.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for upcoming The White Lotus stories!

So is season 2 going to feature a death, murder, or something of the sort? While we don’t expect the same exact thing in Sicily, something crazy is still going to happen. Speaking on the matter to TV Insider, creator Mike White notes that “there will be blood on the floor … We tease that out at the beginning.”

One thing that could benefit this particular mystery? The fact that there are seven episodes this season, one up from what we had last year. We’re also pretty sure that any one of the main characters here could kick the bucket at any given moment — heck, even Tanya’s love interest Greg, who she is now married to entering the new season. If you remember, he wasn’t exactly in great shape when the two met in season 1. Tanya is really the only person we imagine coming out of this okay, mostly because White seems to love working with Jennifer Coolidge and she could be a through-line in every single season of the show coming up.

In the end, we expect things in season 2 to be both similar and different — we do think the show’s tone will still be present, but there is a new energy that comes with the setting!

Related – Be sure to get more news on The White Lotus right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







