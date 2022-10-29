Criminal Minds: Evolution: Is a full trailer coming soon?

We know that there is so much to look forward to when when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution. After all, the Paramount+ series is less than a month away!

For those who haven’t heard much about the show so far, the bulk of the season 15 cast will be back other than Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney. The BAU is back together! We imagine that this will be more of the show you love, but with (wait for it) an evolution when it comes to the storytelling. We do think we’ll have a consistent, larger arc, and maybe a few case-of-the-week and personal plots along the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

So with us getting closer and closer to the Thanksgiving Day parade, is it fair to think that a trailer will be coming up soon? Absolutely we think so! While we don’t think a show with this passionate an audience needs some sort of extended campaign, we have a feeling that there will be a handful of promos and at least one minute-long trailer. We wouldn’t think the goal of that would be to spotlight any particular UnSub; instead, it really should be just catching up on all of these characters and what’s been going on in their lives.

If there’s one piece of advice that we’ve got when it comes to what to include in a trailer, it comes down to this: Nostalgia and plenty of it. This is one of the reasons why people stuck with this show for so long! We know that this is a series all about dark and twisted stories and yet, viewers do tend to find a lot of comfort in these stories. It is one of the surreal, strange things about this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Criminal Minds right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a full trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







