SEAL Team season 6 episode 8 spoilers: The true adversary

As we get ourselves set for SEAL Team season 6 episode 8, it is pretty clear that there are some pretty high stakes.

For Bravo Team, they can at least say that they’ve made a little bit of progress in their mission in Syria. They’re fully entrenched there after spending a little bit of time back home, and they have come to realize who is seemingly responsible for what they are up against. However, this doesn’t mean that they can just finish this job and do so quickly; there are going to be a lot of problems still to come, but we think there’s a chance now to build some larger alliances and legitimate partnerships.

Also, there’s a chance now for the team to be a little bit more in-sync. One of the biggest moments of episode 7 was Jason coming clean to Omar about his TBI, and then Omar making it clear to him that he 100% had his six. These two are building trust and that could be increasingly important to the rest of the season. Omar’s got some good ideas and with Ray mulling the end of his career as a SEAL, we know that David Boreanaz’s character is going to need more people on his side out in the field.

So while all of this action is going on, we wouldn’t be surprised if at least a part of the remaining episodes revolved around the future. Jason hasn’t thought that far ahead yet, but he’s not getting any younger and we tend to think that he’d like some more time with Mandy at some point, separate from all of the chaos.

Beyond all of this, it’s also important to remember that Clay seems to be finding a new place and purpose for himself. Will that be his legacy at the end of the season? We still don’t know if Max Thieriot is even going to be around full-time moving into a possible season 7.

Related – Be sure to get some other big news on SEAL Team as we look towards the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 episode 8 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss out on any other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







