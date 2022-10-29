American Horror Story: NYC spoilers: First finale details!

Isn’t it crazy right now to think that we’re not that far from the American Horror Story: NYC finale? We tend to think so! We’re already four episodes into the proceedings at this point and the finale is currently set for November 16.

So what is going to come up here? At least a few familiar characters will be around, and they will be dealing with some stakes that are higher than ever. (Warning: There are some vague spoilers ahead.)

The first thing that we should note here is that these stories are titled “Requiem 1981/1987” Part One and Part Two, which makes us think that there is some sort of big time jump coming. Below, you can see via SpoilerTV some of the official episode details.

Part One – As vitality expires, two old friends are led through unique journeys of retrospection. Written by Our Lady J, directed by Our Lady J.

What in the world does this mean? It’s mysterious but also interesting — we like that this show could be going out intimately as opposed to something that is both big and crazy.

Part Two – Grief and peril dominate Gino. The discovery of a tragedy becomes a revelation for Adam. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver, directed by Jennifer Lynch.

So there is your big reveal: Gino is at least one character who makes it to the finale. There is an irony to this, mostly in that this is a guy who has come close to dying on at least a few occasions over the course of the show already. He’s managed to avoid death and so far, we know that he’s desperately pursuing answers on the killings — while also doing everything in his power to make the general public care.

How do you think things are going to wrap up on American Horror Story: NYC?

Share some of your early thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the show. (Photo: FX.)

