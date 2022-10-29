Manifest season 4: Josh Dallas on eventual series finale

Is anyone else shocked that we are less than a week away from Manifest season 4 coming on Netflix? It’s been such a long wait and yet, we still think it’s going to be satisfying.

After all, a lot of our confidence is coming from just how confident the cast seems to be! They know this show better than anyone and with that in mind, of course the understand what audiences are going to want out of the final chapter.

With this in mind, let’s take a moment here and turn over to Josh Dallas. Speaking to TVLine, here is what the man behind Ben Stone had to say about the eventual series finale and what to expect:

“It is compelling, it is twisty, it is turny, it is everything that you want out of a classic episode of Manifest and more … We get to find out the ultimate answer of what happened to these passengers on Flight 828. In my opinion, it is the perfect ending and resolution to each of these characters, and we can’t wait for people to see it.”

We recognize already that Manifest is one of the hardest possible shows to end, especially when you think about everything the writers are going to be tasked to do here. Every fan out there has their own theory about Flight 828 and what is going on here, and we know that a lot of people have that inherent desire to be right and brag about it later to their friends. The writers have to figure out how to make some people happy, even if some of their own theories are wrong. That’s not the easiest thing in the world to do.

