A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: What ABC wants

Are you ready for A Million Little Things season 5 to be here on ABC? This is a show that has already been off the air for a long time and yes, it’s been a pretty darn painful hiatus! The one thing that we’re left clinging to is the knowledge that this is a midseason entry. That means it could come back as early as January, but it also could be on hold until July. At the moment, that is solely up to whatever the network wants.

Do we think they have some priorities when it comes to this show? Sure, and we think that these will be focused on no matter what date that they end up choosing.

Decent ratings – This goes without saying. but they should want this show to be successful! Which we don’t think it’s going to get the sort of promotion that it did for the early seasons, networks do care about money, and they should get it into a spot where it could succeed. The only reason they may not be as invested as some other shows is if it is a final season and in that case, they don’t have to worry about a renewal.

Few hiatuses – A show of this nature benefits from airing a ton of peoples in a row without a lot of breaks. We do tend to think that is going to be a priority for a lot of people involved.

Proper closure – Final season or not, we don’t think the streaming service wants to deal with people banging down their door, upset over a possible cliffhanger. They will make sure that fans are satisfied after this many years.

A date that makes some sense – We don’t see the series, after all, coming on at some point before 10:00. The most likely scenarios here are that the show either fills in for one on hiatus, or comes on after another one wraps up. Alaska Daily could be an example of this.

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things and a season 5 premiere date?

