House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

If you didn’t see the stories from during the week, we are going to be waiting a long time for House of the Dragon season 2. How long? Well, let’s just say you won’t be venturing back to Westeros until early 2024 at the earliest.

In some ways, we could understand if at least a few people out there are shocked. After all, remember that the early seasons of Game of Thrones were able to premiere on an almost-annual basis, and they found a way to make that work despite doing ten episodes — just as many as the prequel currently is. So why are things taking so much longer now?

As is often the case with this sort of situation, let’s just go ahead and say that there are multiple factors that you have to take into consideration here. One some level, the aftermath of the global health crisis and filming protocols may play a role, but we’re also years in at this point. We think there impact, save for positive tests and filming delays, is small compared to where it was two years ago.

The big difference between House of the Dragon season 2 now and Game of Thrones season 2 so many years ago comes down to scale and special effects. It’s ironic that despite the prequel having a more centralized story, it is also still bigger. There are far more CGI effects, big dragons, and sea expeditions. This show has a bigger budget that the early seasons of the flagship and, of course, there are longer post-production periods that go along with that. Because the bar has been set so high now with a number of epic shows, this is not a situation where HBO can start scaling things back down and no one will care. There is an expectation that must be reached.

Do we think that House of the Dragon season 2 will live up to the hype of the season 1 finale? Most likely, but we will definitely have to be patient along the way.

