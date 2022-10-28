Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: A surprising silence?

We’re almost a week removed now from the House of the Dragon season 1 finale at HBO; so where’s news on the Jon Snow series?

On some level, we hoped that there could be a few nuggets of information handed down on this possible Game of Thrones spin-off over the past few days. After all, there were so many interviews and discussions that surfaced all over the internet! Why wouldn’t we expect something more to come out?

Well, the unfortunate reality is this: None of the people who have been speaking out are those who would be involved in a Kit Harington led series. House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal (who has done a number of interviews) has his own show to worry about. Meanwhile, the specific involvement of George R.R. Martin within such a project is unclear. We don’t have to tell longtime book fans this, but he is still working on finishing A Song of Ice and Fire. Where he takes Jon as a character remains to be seen.

The only people who can really speak about this show, at least for now, are Harington and HBO executives, and they are saying very little. HBO has yet to even confirm it being in development! While it would have made some sense for them to start talking about it in the wake of the family, we think they firmly realize one thing: They don’t have to wait. When they have a franchise this popular, they recognize that the most important thing for now is ensuring that they stuff they put out is nothing short of fantastic.

Do we think that they’ll do everything that they can to make this show happen! 100% we do. In the end, though, we don’t think that HBO will confirm it until they are pretty darn confident it will be a hit. They know viewers will watch no matter what; with that, they don’t think they have to time out an announcement alongside just about anything.

Do you think we’ll get more news on this Game of Thrones – Jon Snow series this year?

