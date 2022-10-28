WandaVision spin-off Vision Quest reportedly in the works

We know that Disney+ loves to have as many different Marvel shows as possible, and this new one makes all the sense in the world.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service is officially developing a WandaVision spin-off titled Vision Quest that will feature Paul Bettany as Vision front and center. The prospective series has a writers’ room staring up next week. WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is apparently on board as showrunner for the new project, which gives us all the more faith in its success. The previous show was a storytelling marvel (pun intended), and really set the stage for how creative projects can be in this new world.

Vision Quest would take place following the events of WandaVision, and would revolve around the title character “trying to regain his memory and humanity.” We know that there are two immediate questions people could have about this.

1. Will Elizabeth Olsen appear as Wanda? – It’s possible, based on her availability; however, this show is meant to revolve around Vision and won’t just be a Scarlet Witch vehicle.

2. How does this tie into Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the other WandaVision spin-off with Kathryn Hahn? – That remains unclear, but we imagine that this show will come far before the Vision one does. Last we heard, it was circling a late 2023 or early 2024 premiere. Filming for it is actually supposed to begin later this year!

Beyond whatever happens here with Vision Quest, we know there are a number of other big-time Disney+ series featuring some familiar characters on the way. Take, for example, Secret Invasion with Nick Fury, Ironheart, Loki season 2, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again. There is also still the possibility of more Moon Knight or She-Hulk, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet and we could be waiting for a while.

Do you think that Vision Quest could be a worthy spin-off from the world of WandaVision?

