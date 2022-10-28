Moon Knight season 2: Oscar Isaac STILL cryptic on renewal

Is there going to be a Moon Knight season 2 at Disney+? Oscar Isaac’s occasional social media teases have made us wonder for a long time.

Of course, we do think there’s a legitimately good chance at there being more. The actor clearly seemed to enjoy the role, even if it was physically and mentally demanding. It is also easier for Disney+ to bring it back without attaching it to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is just one of the benefits to this show largely existing in its own space, and not having a ton of different comic tie-ins. This is not like Ms. Marvel or She-Hulk when it comes to some of that.

Also, did we mention that the season 1 finale absolutely set the stage for more? It definitely did and now, we’re just in the midst of a pretty darn torturous wait.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Isaac had the following to say about the prospect of that:

“We can’t definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can’t drain me of those … I hope [the show will come back]. We’ll see what happens. But at the moment, there’s no official word. There’s nothing in the works … Moon Knight was so amazing, but also so incredibly draining. I just put every bit of myself into that. Every bit of output I could. That it’s just been a year of input, just taking stuff in as opposed to having to put anything out other than headphones. So at the moment, I’m going to do a play next year and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Of course, it is possible that we eventually see Isaac as the character elsewhere in the MCU despite the lack of obvious tie-ins or references. We just want more of the character on his own show, and as soon as humanly possible.

