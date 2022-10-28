Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Following up filming

Ted Lasso season 3 is nearing the end, at least when it comes to production. There have been rumors aplenty all about this, but still noting official when it comes to a wrap date.

What we think will be useful within this piece is charting a journey from the end of production to when the series is actually going to premiere — it’s really not so easy as going from point A to point B, even if it’s more fun to think about this in this sort of way.

The truth is that premiering a show like this is all about timing: Since Apple TV+ does not premiere every episode at once, this is not a situation where they all 100% have to be ready. However, there at least needs to be be enough progress made in post-production so that the final episodes can be wrapped while the rest of the season is airing.

So what does post-production entail? For those unaware, this is where episodes are edited, scored, additional dialogue is recorded or re-captured, and special effects are added in to the scenes already shot. While it may be easy on the surface to say that this is not a show that requires a lot of special effects (there are no CGI dragons, for example), that’s a little bit deceptive. The reality here is that Ted Lasso does require a great deal of special effects to render the soccer stadiums or any of its enormous crowd scenes; you can’t have thousands of people around for filming, especially during this global health crisis we’ve been in the past few years.

When you think about AFC Richmond being back in the Premier League for season 3, there are likely more packed stadiums than ever this go-around. This is probably one of those reasons why spring has been bandied about as a premiere date. We’re still hoping for late winter, but anything could happen here.

