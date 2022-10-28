Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Filming news & more

As anyone out there who loves Stranger Things certainly knows at this point, it’s going to be a pretty long road to the start of production. Of course, we’d love to see the cast and crew back at work next week, but we’re nowhere near that yet.

So what is happening right now? The writers are hard at work on the scripts! There are some shows out there were new stories can be churned out while other ones are being filmed, but we don’t think this is one of those shows. This series is so intricate and beyond just that, not everything is always filmed in sequential order. There is a ton of prep that goes into getting the locations and making sure cameras are ready to roll.

In other words, you probably don’t need a reminder that you won’t be seeing filming start off until next year, but we are here to offer you that news anyway. In a new interview with Netflix Queue, Millie Bobby Brown confirms that 2023 is when things will get going for the cast, but there is no official month or day as of yet. This show takes a long time to film and beyond just that, also a long time in post-production. The latter is one of the reasons why season 4 was split up into parts; otherwise, viewers would’ve had to wait longer to see the finished product and the hiatus was pretty extreme in the first place.

In the end, there are reasons why 2024 is the absolute earliest you could see this show back, but Netflix isn’t going to get caught in some situation where they promise anything right now. They’ve gone through the past few years with the global health crisis; with that, they are well-aware of how fast things can get delayed and how complicated a lot of things can be. They’ll wait for some time before they hand out anything official.

