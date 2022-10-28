Virgin River season 5 premiere date: A good sign for the future?

There are a few different things to dive into within this Virgin River season 5 piece, and we mean that for both the present and the future.

So where should we start? How about a reminder that new episodes are still being filmed? The cast has been hard at work for a good while now, and that should be a reminder that we’re not altogether close to a premiere date … even if it’s fun to talk as though it’s almost here. We still are of the belief that Netflix will hold season 5 until next summer, mostly because airing it once a year is great for consistency. Depending on when production wraps and then also when the episodes are edited, we do wonder if it could be ready before then … but we don’t quite think that Netflix is prioritizing rushing this to air. They don’t have to!

Now, let’s get into something that’s a pretty good chin-scratcher: The cast and crew getting an on-set visit from Netflix boss Ted Sarandos. This is a pretty big deal; not every show gets this, and it is a sign that the show is a pretty sizable hit. Virgin River has quietly become one of the more lucrative shows that the streaming service has; it pulls in great numbers, and it does this without being anywhere near as expensive as some of the action or effects-heavy shows that are out there.

You can see an Instagram post on this subject below from Alexandra Breckenridge, one where she expresses hope that they can be around for many more years. (We’re right there with her!)

Now, for something fun: A video of Alexandra and Martin Henderson doing the tortilla challenge. This is a viral TikTok trend that involves 1) holding water and 2) people slapping each other with tortillas. Yes, it is completely insane but it’s also fun to watch. Just in case you needed a reminder that these two really like working with each other, here you go.

