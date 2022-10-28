Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: A tough decision?

We know that Showtime has a good bit riding on Yellowjackets season 2, just like any network would a top-tier property like this. It performed rather well in season 1 and yet, we think there is still a good bit of untapped potential moving forward. Just think about how many people have caught up on this show after the fact?

So with this level of pressure comes of course a big question: How can you ensure that you give yourselves the best opportunity to succeed? Well, let’s just say this may be the hardest decision that Showtime has to make when it comes to this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

Let’s frame the dilemma like this: Ideally, you want to get Yellowjackets on the air as soon as humanly possible, mostly because you’d be silly to not want that. However, you can’t rush it only for the show to not be ready or for the story to be incomplete. Also, you want to ensure that it doesn’t air against huge competition; sure, the majority of viewers aren’t watching live, but those metrics do still matter.

In the end, we do think viewers will check out Yellowjackets no matter when it comes out, and honestly the competition or variables surrounding most episodes aren’t that big of a deal. To us, the only one that is really altogether important is the premiere. If they can ensure that people check that out out, we tend to think that everything else will fall into place later.

We think the network is going to settle on either late February or March (provided the episodes are ready) for season 2 and either way, that feels right. There’s no reason to think the series will get lost in the shuffle there, but it will still take a great promotional campaign! This is absolutely not something that you can or should take for granted.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







