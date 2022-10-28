Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4: How Meredith will leave

Now that we’ve made it through Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4, one thing is starting to become all the more clear: How Meredith Grey will leave Seattle.

At the start of the season, we had heard executive producer Krista Vernoff say that the character’s departure would have to do with her children, and that makes sense. If there’s one thing any parent cares about, it is the well-being of their kids. For Meredith, that includes Zola, who has been struggling increasingly with her anxiety and being able to control it at various moments. Tonight, Ellen Pompeo’s character had to pick her up right in the middle of a sleepover.

So where are things going at the moment? We tend to think that we are building towards a situation where Meredith moves out of the city once she finds a school that can better care for her daughter’s needs. This has been built up now for a few weeks and it’s clear that she will look outside of Seattle if need be. This is a fitting way for her to say goodbye, and there is still more of a journey to come.

The most important thing about the way in which Meredith is saying goodbye right now is pretty simple: It doesn’t have to be forever. There’s no reason to think that it will be! She’s someone who clearly has a TON of close ties to the Grey Sloan, to the point the place is named after her sister. You will still hear her voice as narrator even after her exit, and Pompeo will remain an executive producer.

While we brace for this big change, the show is continuing to have us invested in some of the new interns. Take tonight, for example, as we had a chance to learn a little bit more about them as they dealt with a cadaver. Meanwhile, the show is still playing around with the controversial Jo / Link story, and that could continue for a while.

