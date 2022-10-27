Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5 spoilers: More Addison!

There are so many different things to say when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5 next week, including more guest stars!

There is a chance that you will have heard already that this episode (titled “When I Get to the Border”) not only was directed by Jesse Williams, but also features him as a guest star. Now, we can also tell you that Kate Walsh will sill be around, as well! It’s been really nice to have Dr. Addison Montgomery woven back into the story the past two seasons, especially since that nostalgia could be even more important after Meredith leaves in a number of episodes. Here, you will see her working alongside Bailey, where the two run into an unforeseen crisis.

To get a little more information all about that, go ahead and check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5 synopsis below:

“When I Get to the Border” – Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Lucas storyline feels to us like a secret that’s about to be blown wide open. We understand fully him not wanting to be judged by who his family is, but at the same exact time, we don’t think this is a place that will only do that and not much else. It’s his merit as a doctor that matters the most and over time, we do think he will realize that more — even if he does not right away.

