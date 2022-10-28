Alaska Daily season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Eileen’s past resurfaces

Next week on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see Alaska Daily season 1 episode 5, and of course this is a story about opportunity. This is going to be a great chance to learn a little bit more about Eileen’s past, but also, a chance to see what else she’s going to do with her relatively-new position. Being in Alaska has led to her having a very different perspective on the world. Sure, there are some things that move slower than New York, but there’s also a lot still bubbling underneath the surface. This is a show that has spent some time building up some of the characters and the ensemble; moving forward, we’re going dive even deeper into both everything and everyone.

Below, you can see the full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other information on what lies ahead, and what to be excited for:

“I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen” – When someone from Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Beyond the story of Alaska Daily right now, of course another thing to watch is the show’s performance. The ratings so far have been relatively steady, though it has slipped slightly over the past week. We’re hoping that moving forward, there’s going to be a chance to see it deliver a few surprises that not just astound fans of this show, but ones across all of network TV in general.

