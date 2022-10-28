NCIS season 20 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama and a barn?

We may be on hiatus when it comes to NCIS season 20 until the middle of November, but that’s not exactly the case for the cast and crew. There is still a good bit of work being done behind the scenes, and we’re happy to dive a little more into that!

For some more evidence on this, go ahead and check out the new Instagram Story from Wilmer Valderrama. In this, you can see that he is currently on set in what appears to be some sort of barn. What in the world is going on here? Ironically, we’ve seen this show in similar settings before, including near the end of Gibbs’ run. (We don’t think there’s any connection to Gibbs here; it’s probably just for a case.)

So where is the entire cast and crew of NCIS right now in the process? Well, we do think they are working on stories for the new year at this point. Remember that they are already doing some work for the upcoming three-part crossover with both NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii, which is currently set to premiere at some point in January. It’s possible this could either be from that or some other episode that airs around it. Things can get a little bit complicated with crossovers since the schedule gets shaken somewhat out of order.

For the time being, just know that there’s a LOT of big stuff still to come this season. For Torres in particular, we’re hoping that there are some real, legitimate opportunities to see him happy. This is someone who has gone through a lot over the years, and only recently decided with Dr. Confalone’s help to start opening up more to the team.

