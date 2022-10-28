The White Lotus season 2 premiere spoilers: Tanya’s big return

Are you ready for The White Lotus season 2 premiere on Sunday night? No doubt, we’ve been waiting a long time to see it! It is clear already that there is a new setting in Sicily, and of course that means a lot of new faces throughout.

In the midst of all of this, though, we know that there is one person who will be a constant in Tanya McQuoid. You are going to have a chance to see more of Jennifer Coolidge in this role, and of course we wonder everything that has happened with her since we last saw her in Hawaii. We know that she can be erratic and emotionally dependent, but how many of those traits will be present here?

For those who are unaware, the title for the premiere is “Ciao” — which makes sense given that the premiere is all about an arrival. Check out the synopsis for a little more insight:

On a couples’ trip in Sicily, Harper, Ethan, Daphne, and Cameron spend an awkward first day sizing each other up. As Tanya arrives with her new assistant Portia, Dominic fields questions from his father Bert about his wife’s absence, while his son Albie plays neutral. Meanwhile, hotel manager Valentina tries to keep locals Mia and Lucia out of her establishment.

Valentina is going to have a big challenge in front of her, and the only thing we can say right now is this: We sure hope it goes better than it did for Armond. His meltdown throughout much of season 1 was certainly entertaining, but also accentuated further the pressure that some of these people can be under courtesy of a lot of rich, entitled people.

