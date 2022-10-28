Succession season 4 premiere date: A look to the next reveal

This has been a pretty good week when it comes to people excited for Succession season 4 — after all, we’ve seen some new stuff!

If you missed it, there was a short teaser that came out a few days ago, one that indicated that a spring premiere is around the corner. Of course this excites us, but we also have something else to wonder about at present: What is the next reveal going to be? Is there something more to be excited for?

Well, this is where we should probably go ahead and note that more than likely, there won’t be a whole lot more released on season 4 for at least the next few weeks. One of the reasons why HBO put out that teaser when they did was to get people engaged prior to the House of the Dragon finale. That is of course one of their biggest shows, so why wouldn’t they want to push during that? While The White Lotus has a fan base, we wouldn’t say that it is anywhere near the same level. It is one of the reasons why a good bit of patience is required here as we look ahead.

Now, we do think we could see something more either at the end of this year or in early 2023 that serves as a way to narrow down the premiere date a little bit more. Our hope is that the show does come back at some point in either March or April; the earlier that the network can get something official out there, the faster everyone can prepare for that. It benefits them to not wait all that long, so fingers crossed there’s already a good plan behind the scenes.

