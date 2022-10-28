Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5: A big Baker story ahead?

Just in case you wanted to look a little far ahead on Blue Bloods season 13, we have a little more news worth celebrating! For those who love Abigail Hawk as Baker, there is a big story coming up for her — and it’s also going to be one that ties to her past.

Odds are, you remember by and large what happened to her last season with her assault. It is hard not to, given that it is relatively recent. This is going to be a big part of the upcoming episode airing a week from tomorrow titled “Homefront.” Per the official logline, “conflict arises between Erin and the Dream Team when the D.A.’s office strikes a deal with Baker’s assailant.”

Why would the D.A.’s office strike a deal here? There are often a number of reasons why something like this arises, so it could be a little reckless to say anything with the utmost of confidence. However, we do think that there’s a specific reason for it, and that may not be something that Baker, Gormley, or Garrett are willing to entertain. That’s without even mentioning Frank, who has his own history of strife and conflict with this particular office.

Of course, we assume that we’re going to hear a lot in terms of Baker’s point of view on all of this. However, there could be more going on here beyond just that! This episode could serve as a pretty good reminder of how some other people in 1 Police Plaza care for the character, and we are excited to see how everything unfolds as we get further and further into the hour.

Also, we hope that there are more spotlights on Baker and the Dream Team moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







