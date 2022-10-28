Ink Master season 14 finale preview: Why the cliffhanger?

For anyone who is not aware as of yet, the Ink Master season 14 finale is going to be on Paramount+ next week! In a way, it is shocking that we are already at this point, especially when you think about how long previous finales were.

If there is a season 15, we do hope there’s a chance to see things expand a little bit — but that’s another issue for another day.

As of this writing, there is only one artist 100% confirmed for the finale and that’s Bob (pictured above). Meanwhile, other person in the photo in Angel could be the person leaving in the fifth place.

For some inexplicable reason, this past episode ended on a cliffhanger where either Angel or DJ will be leaving the competition — even though it feels obvious. While there was one of DJ’s tattoos that was somewhat of a miss, Angel had one that was unfinished and there were issues with a couple of others. She’s done an incredible job this season, but one-hour tattoos is not her forte. She excels at those big, brilliant designs, such as what she did in the 12-hour tattoo. The only way we can see her staying is if the judges really want a first-time winner for the season; personally, we think having DJ in the finale is interesting in a David vs. Goliath sort of way.

Could Creepy Jason, Gian, or Bob upset DJ if he’s in the finale? We do think it’s possible! All three of these other guys have been finalists before, and Bob could’ve won season 13 if there was a traditional finale. (Remember, that was shut down due to the global health crisis.) This is going to be a pretty intense end to the season featuring four people who we know are all super-talented at what it is they do.

