Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 spoilers: Is Eddie in trouble?

Next week on CBS you’re going to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5, and we tend to think there is a lot of big stuff across the board.

For someone like Eddie in particular, this could be a huge test for her. What happens when she goes against a direct order? Regardless of what the order is, it is pretty well-established that this is a big no-no within the NYPD world. It could put her in trouble and we certainly don’t think her last name being Reagan is going to be the sort of thing that gets her out of this bind.

To get a few more details now all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Homefront” – Frank launches an investigation after the Reagan family is harassed when protests against a controversial NYPD unit escalate. Also, Danny and Baez form an unlikely partnership with an informant in order to prevent a murder; Eddie lands in hot water after she defies a direct order; and conflict arises between Erin and the Dream Team when the D.A.’s office strikes a deal with Baker’s assailant, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the end of the episode, we do think we’ll get some answers as to what’s going on here with Eddie. Also, it interesting that the show is pulling from Baker’s storyline in the past, which we honestly don’t mind because she is such a great character. The more Baker we get a chance to see within this world, the happier we are going to be in the end. We’re also only four episodes in at this point, so we know there’s a lot of stuff still coming up.

