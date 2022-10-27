Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What’s left at Apple TV+?

Over the past couple of months, we have had a decent amount of news when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3, even if some of it is unconfirmed.

One thing does feel obvious at the moment: We’re not seeing the show for a little while. Even though Apple TV+ technically never confirmed that the Jason Sudeikis comedy would be back in this calendar year, there were a lot of conversations about it happening in the fall. That’s clearly not happening. The reporting has suggested there are multiple reasons behind the delays, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter why the show has been pushed back; it just has.

Yesterday, there was some news that come out suggesting that we’re going to be meeting Ted’s mother over the course of season 3 and absolutely, this is exciting news to know. Yet, even still it doesn’t do much of anything to advance either the overall story or when the show is coming back. (Fittingly, Apple hasn’t confirmed this reporting, either.)

So what will the network actually announce or report in the near future? We tend to think that they are planning something before the end of the year, and for one simple reason: It makes no sense to go all of this calendar year without an announcement. Why would they want to do that? If you are Apple, the goal at this point has to be just finding a way in order to ensure people start talking about the future as opposed to the past.

With all of this in mind, we strongly think that what’s next over at the streaming service is rather simple: A premiere-date window (if not an actual date), and also a teaser. We’ve said Halloween could be a good time to put something out because of all of the Ted / AFC Richmond costumes that will be out there. If not then, though, you could really put it out at any point. So long as you’re giving Ted Lasso fans new content, people will show up.

