Girls5eva season 3 moving from Peacock to Netflix; premiere date?

There is some big news well worth discussing when it comes to Girls5eva, and we have to start with where it will actually air.

In a new statement today per TVLine, it was confirmed that the ensemble comedy starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps is going to move from Peacock to Netflix in what is a really interesting announcement. For the first couple of seasons, this was considered to be one of the NBCUniversal streaming service’s most important shows. We do think that this will be a move that helps the show when it comes to its numbers. Remember that Tina Fey and Robert Carlock found a LOT of success on Netflix in the past with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In a statement, here is what Fey and Carlock, alongside fellow executive producers Meredith Scardino and Jeff Richmond, had to say:

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment … Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

Season 3 is going to premiere at some point in 2023, and past seasons of the show are also going to be available on Netflix in the future.

Now, here is the larger question we have to wonder: Could this signal other shows moving from one service to the next? These migrations have been somewhat rare, but will that change in the future?

