City on a Hill canceled at Showtime; no season 4 coming

For everyone out there wondering if a City on a Hill season 4 is coming to Showtime down the road, let’s say we have bad news.

In a statement today (per The Hollywood Reporter), the network confirmed that they have canceled the period drama:

“City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale … We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

The publication also notes that this decision to end the show is not recent; the powers-that-be figured out its future some time in the past. Still, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to a show like this, which absolutely had a pretty solid run over the course of the past few years. The biggest problem is that it could never muster up the promotion or the buzz that Showtime probably hoped that it would in advance. With the talent behind the scenes, there may have been a hope this could be a perennial awards contender. That didn’t happen, and most of the third season was relatively overlooked. The network barely promoted it, and we don’t think a lot of people knew the show was even on unless you were a regular Showtime subscriber.

While of course it’s always possible that the show / these characters could come back down the road, we wouldn’t count on it. Revivals are still rare in the TV business. We say this as someone who knows rather well that Ray Donovan ended up getting a second chance in the form of a wrap-up movie. That show just had a longer run and with that, more that needed to be paid off.

