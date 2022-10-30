The Serpent Queen season 2 premiere date hopes at Starz

After the big finale on Starz this weekend, it makes all the sense on the world to want to know more about The Serpent Queen season 2. Take, for example, when the show could be coming back on the air!

Let’s start things off with the great news from earlier this weekend, in the event that you didn’t know about it: The Samantha Morton series is coming back for more! The network renewed the show on the strength of its dedicated audience so far, and it certainly makes sense that they would want more. This is a network with a really-long history of producing historical dramas, so of course we tend to think that they would want to do this for a little while longer.

So long are we going to be waiting? Well, for at least a year, give or take. Given how long it takes to make a season of television (even one with only eight episodes), we tend to think that the show could premiere at the earliest in the fall of 2023. We do think some of it will come down to when Starz really wants to air it, since there’s no guarantee that they were going to rush through this process at all. There’s no reason for them to when they have so many shows on the docket coming up!

The most important thing at the moment is that the next season does a pretty good job capturing the soul of what we saw the first time around. If they can do that, we do tend to think that we’re going to see a fantastic end product when the dust settles. We just need to be patient every step of the way, however hard that may be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Serpent Queen, including more on the show’s renewal

When do you think we’re going to see The Serpent Queen season 2 over on Starz?

Be sure to share that and your story hopes in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates moving forward. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







